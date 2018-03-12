NEW DELHI :Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said he submitted a Private Members Bill on Monday to put an end to the sealing drive in the city.

"Today I have moved a Private Member's bill. Since independence, only 14 Private Member bills have been accepted as far as I know," Singh told the media.



He urged all political parties to come together to pass the bill to end the sealing of shops and businesses operating from residential premises in the national capital.



Singh said the sealing drive had caused enormous difficulties for the traders and their families. The MP alleged that traders were being beaten up in the name of sealing.



"AAP has been saying from the beginning that the sealing can be stopped only by a bill or by an ordinance if Parliament is not in session," he added.