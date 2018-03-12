RANCHI: Banlotwa has become the first 'alcohol-free' village in Ranchi district and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das has lauded the residents for achieving this feat, a district official said.

The chief minister also gave Rs 1 lakh cash to the village head of Banlotwa, following his announcement two years ago that any village becoming alcohol-free would be given the money for its development, the official said.

"The people of Banlotwa have joined hands to make the village 'nasa mukt' (alcohol-free).

Even the state government is working with such an aim and willpower. We want to ensure greater participation of the people," Das said at a programme in the village yesterday.

Change or development could not happen without the participation of people, Das said.

Development committees are being set up in villages and the government would send funds directly to the committees, an official release said quoting the chief minister.