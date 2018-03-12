RAIPUR: The ruling BJP's Saroj Pandey and Congress nominee Lekhram Sahu today filed nomination papers for one Rajya Sabha seat from Chhattisgarh.

Pandey and Sahu filed their nominations this afternoon for the biennial election, the state Assembly's Secretary Chandra Shekhar Gangrade, who is also the election officer, told PTI.

Pandey, BJPs national general secretary and former Lok Sabha MP, was accompanied by Chief Minister Raman Singh, his cabinet colleagues and state BJP chief Dharamlal Kaushik while filing her nomination papers in the Assembly.

Despite injuries on her hand and a leg, Pandey had arrived to file her papers as it was the last day of filing nominations.

According to BJP leaders, she had suffered injuries on her hand and leg after she slipped from stairs at her house yesterday in Bhilai.

Sahu, a former MLA, was accompanied by state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of opposition in the Assembly T S Singhdeo and others.

Voting to elect Rajya Sabha members will be held on March 23.

Of the five Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, the term of Bhushan Lal Jangde of BJP is due to end next month.

The other four sitting MPs are Ramvichar Netam and Ranvijay Pratap Singh Judeo of BJP and Motilal Vora and Chhaya Verma of Congress.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, BJP has 49 members, Congress 39, BSP one and one independent.