NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued closure directions to 358 non-complying Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) between December 2015 to April 2017, the government today said.

Minister of State for Environment, Mahesh Sharma in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said that according to information compiled by CPCB, there are 2,600 GPIs in various states and Union territories.

He said that out of the 2,600 GPIs, 1,218 are located in Uttar Pradesh, 660 in Haryana, 198 in Andhra Pradesh, 191 in Gujarat, 84 in Bihar, 76 in Uttarakhand, 69 in Jammu and Kashmir and 43 in West Bengal.

Twenty-nine GPIs are in Kerala, six in Odisha, five in Punjab, four each in Maharashtra and Karnataka, three each in Delhi and Puducherry, two each in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and one in Telangana, the minister said.

"As per information provided by the CPCB, 963 GPIs were inspected for compliance verification during 2017, 338 GPIs during 2016, 404 during 2015 and 20 during 2014.

"Based on the inspections, CPCB issued show cause notice to 180 non- complying units and closure directions to 358 non-complying units during December 2015 to April 2017," he said.