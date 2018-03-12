LUCKNOW: It was a special Monday for Varanasi which, in all the hues of its mystical beauty and spiritual vibrancy, joined PM Narendra Modi to give a quintessential warm welcome to French president Emmaneul Macron and his wife Brigitte who arrived in a special plane on a day-long visit to the land of Lord Shiva.

Soon after landing at LBS airport in Varanasi, both PM Modi and President Macron headed to Mirzapur through chopper to inaugurate UP’s biggest solar power plant built by a French company ENGIE at the

cost of Rs 650 crore. It will contribute 100 mega watt power to state’s electricity pool. After the inauguration of the plant, PM Narendra Modi gifted a sacred chunar (scarf) from renowned Vindhyavasini temple to the French president.

Back from Mirzapur, the dignitaries arrived at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre) in Badalalpur to 'shahnai' recital. Macron, accompanied by the PM, took a

round of handloom and handicraft exhibition at the textile museum and enjoyed 'Chitrakoot', a play based on Ramcharitmanas which was staged in the open auditorium. It showcased the life of Lord Ram during his 14-year exile. The VVIPs evinced a keen interest in handicrafts and heritage of Varanasi and also Bhadohi carpets.

Even PM Modi was seen explaining to his guests various craft forms and to how the world-renowned Banarsi sarees were woven. The guests were presented national emblem of France embroidered intricately in Zari.

It was time now for the much hyped boat ride ruling the waves of mighty Ganga from Assi ghat to Dashashwamedh ghat, a distance of about 500 metres. The ghats of the ancient city, decked up with flowers and throbbing with life, were all set to welcome the guests. People were jostling with each other to have glimpse of the dignitaries and also PM Modi who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.

The French president with PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath reached Assi Ghat amidst petal showers, Shehnai recital and chanting of 'Shukla Yajurveda' mantras. He was shown the 'Pushpak Viman' as sounds

of 'shankh' (conch shell) and 'damru' (pellet drum), and chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' reverberated through the air.

A motorboat --"Kailasha" -- was readied for the visiting French leader to enjoy the river tour along the ghats.

Between Assi ghat and Dashwamedh ghat, where the boat ride culminated, cultural troupes showcased glimpses of Varanasi's rich cultural heritage.

While Naga Sadhus with 'Bhasmi Shringar' were present at Akhada Sri Niranjini Ghat,.recital of Sant Kabir's poetries were done at Mansarovar Ghat and Banaras Gharanas' Kathak and classical instrumental

music were performed at Pandey and Chausatti ghat. A group of Buddhist monks offered prayers at Prabhu ghat and sadhus gave discourses at Chet Singh ghat while a group of seers chanted mantras at Niranjan ghat.

The PM also dedicated several projects including Manduadih rail over-bridge and laid foundation of 19 development projects. All praise for UP CM Yogi Adityanath for prompt implementation of Central

schemes, the PM congratulated him and his team for taking UP ahead on path of development.

The PM also flagged off Varanasi-Patna Mahamana Express (chair car train) on the occasion. He also gave away keys of flats to women beneficiaries different government housing schemes.