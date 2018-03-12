MUMBAI: Global cyber security provider Kaspersky Lab stated that India ranks 33rd worldwide in the list of countries facing web-borne threats.

The firm, in a presentation delivered on the threat management and defense landscape in India at the recent CISO Summit here further stated that India secured the 37th place worldwide in attacks by local threats and 13th place in incidents with malicious hosts located in India. Furthermore, 27.4 percent users were affected by web-borne threats, while 62.7 percent users were attacked by local threats, the company said.

After giving a brief overview on India’s threat incidents, Shrenik Bhayani, GM of Kaspersky Lab (South Asia) outlined the primary and most common targets for hackers, namely telecom, medicine, finance and state sectors.

The Summit had about 100 participants from all over India, and brought together the most important names from the world of information security.

“The CISO Summit is an extremely important stage for all of us in the information security sector. Not only does it allow us to meet our colleagues, but helps us address the grave challenges that we need to counter. At Kaspersky, the key to our success has been in staying ahead of the game and foreseeing problems that probably don’t even exist right now. It was a very fulfilling session and we gained immense insight from hearing our contemporaries speak, too,” said Shrenik.