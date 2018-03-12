NEW DELHI: Photo-journalist Kamran Yusuf, arrested by the NIA in September for allegedly encouraging stone pelting and mobilising support against security personnel, was today granted bail by a special court here, officials said.

Without giving further details, the NIA officials confirmed that Yusuf had been granted bail.

He was arrested by the agency on September 5 for allegedly indulging in stone pelting and mobilising support against security personnel through social media.

According to the NIA, Yusuf was allegedly involved in stone pelting incidents besides organising groups of youths who would throw stones at security personnel involved in counter insurgency operations.

Yusuf, who had often been warned by the local police, was allegedly mobilising the youth and clicking their pictures for circulation in local and national newspapers.

The NIA in its charge sheet had listed the "moral duty of a journalist" to highlight what it claimed was improper conduct.

"Had he been a real journalist by profession, he may have performed one of the moral duties of a journalist which is to cover the activities (good or bad) in his jurisdiction.

He never covered any development activity, inauguration of a hospital, school building, road, bridge, statement ofs political parties or the government of India", the NIA had said in its charge sheet filed against him and nine others on January 19 this year.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had yesterday requested Union Home minister Rajnath Singh to look into the case.

"Spoke to Home Minister @rajnathsingh ji to look into Kamran Yousuf's case.

I've requested him to intervene so that the life of a young budding journalist does not get ruined," Mehbooba said on Twitter yesterday.

NIA officials had also alleged that Yusuf was acting as a conduit for those involved in terror funding.

Kashmir editors guild and journalists in the valley have also sought his release, saying his arrest violated the freedom of the press.