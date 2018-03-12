SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was today taken into preventive custody from his residence here, after three militants were killed in an encounter by the security forces in Anantnag district.

Early this morning, police cordoned off Malik's residence and arrested him, a JKLF spokesperson said.

The JKLF chairman was taken to Kothi Bagh police station.

When JKLF zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal went to see him at the police station, Kalwal was also arrested and lodged along with Malik, the spokesperson added.

The outfit has condemned the police action.