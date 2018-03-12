NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was disrupted on Monday amid continuing protests by the opposition over the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other issues, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House till noon.

Within minutes after it met, members from various parties trooped near the Speaker's podium, raising slogans on different issues, including the banking irregularities.

Congress members were seen raising slogans demanding that Nirav Modi, the key accused in the PNB fraud case, be brought back to India.

Mahajan tried to take up the Question Hour -- but in vain because of the din. She then adjourned the House till noon.