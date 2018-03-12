NASHIK: A 10-year-old girl died at her home after the rope from a swing got wrapped around her neck and strangled her, police said today.

Titiksha Kiran Ravul was playing on the swing at her home in Ambad locality here yesterday when she got entangled with the rope, Ambad police station in-charge Madhukar Kad said.

Her father rushed her to Nashik civil hospital where doctors confirmed her dead from asphyxiation, he said.

The police registered a case of accidental death and urged parents to keep an eye on their children when they were playing.