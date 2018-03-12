COLOMBO: Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been banned for two matches following his team’s slow over-rate against Bangladesh.

He will miss out on the upcoming Twenty-20 Internationals against India and Bangladesh.

Match referee Chris Broad levied the two suspension points, enough for a ban from one Test or two ODIs/T20Is, on Chandimal, who will have to sit out the forthcoming fixtures in the Nadihas Trophy.

Each player from the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh team has been fined 60 and 20 percent of their match fees respectively for the violations.

Thisara Perera has been appointed as the interim captain in place of Chandimal for the next two matches.

The Nadihas has been quite erratic so far, as all three teams have won and lost a match each so far.