NEW DELHI: The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry today ruled out any plan to introduce a common course in CBSE, ICSE and other state boards, saying the uniform syllabus across the country will not take into account the local culture and language.

The Ministry also denied having any plan to close the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha in response to a written question in Lok Sabha today said, "The government does not plan to introduce a common course in CBSE, state education boards, NIOS and ICSE".

"Multiplicity of curricula and educational resources are desirable as the uniform syllabus across nation does not take into account the local contexts, culture and language," he said.

In response to another question, Kushwaha said, "The government does not propose to close the NIOS".