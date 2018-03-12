JAMMU: Five people were injured today during a clash between PDP and BJP workers at an agitation in Rajouri for a separate Nowshera district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP and PDP are allies in the Mebooba Mufti government.

"Five people were reportedly injured in an assault by some people in Nowshera belt (Rajouri district)," a senior police officer said.

Sarpanches Bhadur Singh and Sukhdev Singh, Chhotu Ram Choudhary, Narinder Kumar alais Mangu and Om Parkash were injured, he said, adding that they were referred to the GMC hospital in Jammu after treatment at Rajouri.

The police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated, the officer said BJP MLA Ravinder Raina in a statement alleged that PDP workers had assaulted his party's leaders in Nowshera and "critically" injured them.

The incident took place during a "peaceful procession" agitation.

PDP leader Om Prakesh Choudhary assaulted Bhawani Mandal president Badhur Singh and BJP district chief Narinder Kumar, Raina alleged.

They were admitted to the sub-district hospital, Nowshera, and later shifted to GMC Jammu, he said.