LUCKNOW: Calling upon Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to devise no-cost solar-powered kitchens for the burgeoning domestic market comprising 25 crore families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indo-French initiative for the promotion of solar energy after inaugurating 100 MW solar power plant in

Mirzapur on Monday.

Referring to the initiative at a gathering of over 11,000 women at the Women Empowerment Ceremony in Varanasi later in the day, the PM said: “India and France are working together to utilize solar power

to meet the requirement of clean energy across the globe.” The PM was in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, to host French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

He exhorted the IITians to focus on solar energy sector for innovations so as to cut down the expenditure on fuel for cooking food in over 25 crore kitchens of country. He added that country was taking big strides in that direction and more major projects in solar energy sectors were in pipeline.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Varanasi for extending such impressive welcome to the foreign dignitary, the PM felt that the exuberance of the holy city would inspire each and every French to visit it after the grand reception given to President Macron.

He reiterated the need to keep the city clean as it was a land blessed with rich cultural heritage which inspires the people across globe to visit it at least once in their lifetime.

The PM dedicated seven projects and laid foundation of 19 more worth of Rs 719 crore for Varanasi after flagging off a new `Varanasi-Patna Janshatabdi Express train at Manduadih railway station. He

assured that efforts for its modernization and expansion will continue for more employment generation.

On making river Ganga pollution free, the PM said that the projects concerned were in progress and they would start yielding results soon. He mentioned that construction of sewage treatment plants of

Rs 600 crores were already at the verge of completion in Varanasi.

Modi, who distributed keys of PM Gramin Awas Yojana, certificates and cheques of financial aides and assistance to women beneficiaries of different government schemes at this function, heaped praise

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for completing the housing projects bang on time. He also greeted the CM for accelerating the pace of central government projects in state. He said that the outcome of investments attracted by Yogi government at recently held investors’ summit would be evident in UP very soon as the work on defense corridor and other major announcements were set to take off soon.