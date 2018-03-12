French president Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi in New Delhi on Saturday (Express Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will attend multiple events in the city.

The Prime Minister also received French President Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi.

The security has been beefed-up in the city for their visit.

The two leaders will then leave for Mirzapur, where they will inaugurate a solar power plant, before returning to Varanasi.

In Varanasi, the two leaders will visit the Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul and will interact with artisans and view a live demonstration of their crafts.

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will then arrive at the famous Assi Ghat in Varanasi, where they will board a boat for a ride along the Ghats of the Ganga, culminating at the historic Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The Prime Minister will also host a lunch in honour of the French President.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will flag off a train between Maduadih Railway Station in Varanasi, and Patna. He will launch various development projects and address a public meeting at the DLW Grounds in Varanasi.

President Macron arrived in India on Thursday for a four-day visit.

The last visit of President Macron to India was in January 2016, when he was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi had visited France in June last year.