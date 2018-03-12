NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday after National Democratic Alliance constituent Telegu Desam Party and some opposition parties created ruckus in the House while pressing their demands.

As soon as the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, taking up Zero Hour, asked YSR Congress leader Vijay Sai Reddy to raise his issue.

But within no time, the TDP members trooped near the Chairman's podium holding placards in support of their demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress and the AIADMK members were also on their feet. The Congress has been demanding discussion over bank fraud cases, including the PNB scam, while the AIADMK has been pressing the Cauvery water issue.

Naidu urged the agitated members to go back to their seats and allow the House to conduct the Zero Hour.

"This is too much. I am allowing every issue to be raised and find no reason to disturb the proceedings. It's very bad and sending wrong message outside," Naidu said as he adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier, Naidu expressed his anguish over the absence of some Ministers and laying down of papers by others without taking the Chair's consent.

"Statements have to be made by the concerned Ministers only. I hope Parliamentary Affairs Minister will take note of it," he said.