GURUGRAM: Seven directors of different companies were booked for duping thousands of persons across the country of nearly Rs 300 crore while one person has been arrested in this connection, police said on Monday.

Chairmen of Shree Ram Real Estate, Business Solution Ltd, Ananya Group of Companies, Herbal Fleet, Sai Ram Buildtech, Shree Ram Multi Private Ltd, and Samariya Group, were booked for duping people on the pretext of doubling their money over a short period of time and assuring them of handsome assured returns on their investments.

The police said the directors of the seven companies were booked under the Indian Penal Code at Gurugram's City police station.

Those booked are Deepak Kumar and Hansraj from Gurugram's Sohna; Rajesh Kumar from Manesar; Mohsin Hussain, Talib Hussain and Mushid Khan from Haryana's Nuh district; and Ashwinder Singh from Karoli area of Rajasthan.

"A case was registered against unknown persons for fraud and cheating at the city police station on August 1, 2017, on the complainant of Dr Chandar Pal Saini, a resident of Haryana's Faridabad," police officer Ravinder Kumar told IANS.

"Later, the case was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and after a thorough investigation, the case was registered against them," Kumar said.

He said many more FIRs against the accused firms stood registered in various cities of the country.

"Sanjay Mewada, the main accused, was arrested by Gurugram police from Bhopal. He was presented in the court on Monday and sent in seven-day police remand. We are interrogating him. The rest of the accused will be arrested soon," the officer added.