AGARTALA: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri today appealed to the newly elected BJP-IPFT government in Tripura to immediately stop alleged attacks on opposition supporters.

He also urged the new government to take responsibility of ensuring peace and treatment of those injured in the attacks, along with a compensation package for the affected.

"RSS can pull down statues but they can't pull down an ideology," Yechuri told a press conference, after visiting the College Square in Belonia of South Tripura district, where a statue of Communist icon Lenin was pulled down.

The CPI(M) has blamed the BJP workers for the incident. "The cult of violence is part of their (RSS) entire ideology. This country has resisted this in the past and we have overcome. We will do it again. They can't succeed in this type of politics," Yechuri said.

He said the CPI(M) would raise the issue of reported post-poll violence in the state and in the Parliament.

Asked about the party's poll debacle in Tripura, Yechuri said the CPI(M) would review it in detail.