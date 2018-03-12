THANE: Thane (rural) police today arrested a rickshaw driver for an incident on March 5 where a youth was shot and his girlfriend raped in Nalimbi on the Ambernath-Titwala road near here.

Police today said that Sanjay Narvade (30), an autorickshaw driver from Ulhasnagar, was arrested for the crime.

On March 5, Ganesh Dinkar, 20, and his friend were on a two-wheeler when the accused waylaid them and demanded money, said police.

When Dinkar refused to oblige, the accused shot two rounds at him from point blank range and then proceeded to rape the woman, police said.

The man died and the accused fled the scene with the mobile phone of the woman, they informed.

Officials said they caught Narvade following the efforts of several special police teams that had been formed across the region.