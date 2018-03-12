TIKAMGARH: Two women died and five other persons were injured today when a mound of earth fell on them while they were extracting mud at a mine in Karmora village, 40 kms away from the district headquarters, police said.

The pit was dug by a private firm for laying a pipeline.

According to a police official, the incident occurred when the women were extracting mud.

The deceased are identified as Kusum Ahirwar (38) and Roshni (20), said Jatara Police Station Inspector Rajesh Singh Banjara.

The trapped women were extricated from the heap of mud with the help of people, he said, adding that Ahirwar and Roshni were pulled out dead.

The injured persons, including two women, were rushed to the district hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, said the inspector.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, he added.