CHANDIGARH: With assembly elections one and half years away and general elections next year, the

ruling BJP Government in Haryana is trying to woo the `angered’ Jat community in the state which forms the main vote bank besides military veterans and also brahmin community as the saffron party has announced Lt Gen DP Vats (Retd) as it’s candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

He filed his nomination papers today for the seat in the upper house of the parliament.

Vats, who is presently serving as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Adviser at Maharaja Agarsen Medical College and Research Institute at Agroha in Hisar and member of state working committee of the BJP hails from Hisar and retired as Director- cum-Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

He was commissioned into army in 1975 after completing his MBBS from B D Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak as he was born in April 1950 in Hisar district.

On May 11, 2011, the then Congress Government in the state lead by Bhupinder Singh Hooda had appointed him chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission. As in the 2014 assembly elections the Congress did not give him ticket so he then joined the BJP.

Vats, a Brahmin, has been associated in defending khap panchayats had served in the Jat regiment for five years. In February 2013, he had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, explaining why khaps opposed same-gotra and same-village marriages and had also argued that khaps were never votaries of honour killings and have been misunderstood.

It is learnt that this move by the saffron party has gone well in the khaps, which otherwise has now been opposing the BJP.

At the recent Yuva Hunkar Rally in Jind, BJP’s national president Amit Shah had tried to shed the political perception that the saffron party was against Jats on the reservation issue. He had lauded Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar for his contribution to farmers’ welfare, and state BJP chief Subhash Barala

and Union Steel Minister Birender Singh for strengthening the party.

With this move the BJP has tried to kill two birds with one stone focus besides jats the party has now eyeing the vote bank of military veterans and also brahmin community for the next year’s parliamentary and assembly elections.

The election for the lone Rajya sabha seat, which had fallen vacant on retirement of Congress party’s Shadi Lal Batra, is scheduled for March 23. With 47 MLAs in the 90 member state assembly, the BJP is

all set to win.