NEW DELHI: The adjudicating authority of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday held that Rs 1.16 crore assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the name of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti and a firm allegedly linked to him are ‘involved’ in money laundering and ordered that the attachment of the assets should continue.

The central probe agency had provisionally attached fixed deposits and bank balances in the name of Karti and a firm “indirectly controlled” by him in September last year.

“Adjudicating authority of PMLA confirms attachment of assets worth Rs 1.16 crore of Karti and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd in Aircel Maxis case,” the central probe agency said in a statement.The assets have been called as that involved in money laundering and the ED will soon seize them, agency sources said.

The ED, as part of the provisional order issued under the PMLA last year, had attached Rs 1.16 crore worth assets “of Karti in the form of fixed deposits and balance in saving bank account to the tune of Rs 90 lakh approximately.”

It had also attached another Rs 26 lakh fixed deposits in the name of the firm Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL) under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law.This firm is allegedly linked to Karti and the Enforcement Directorate had said it was “controlled” by him through another person.

The ED had also alleged that Karti Chidambaram had “disposed” of a property in Gurgaon and had “closed certain bank accounts and tried to close other bank accounts in order to frustrate the process of attachment” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will hear the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting interim protection to Karti Chidambaram in the on March 15.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered ED’s submission for an urgent hearing of its appeal and said it would be heard on Thursday

On March 9, the Delhi High Court gave Karti Chidambaram a breather in a money laundering case and restrained the ED from arresting him till March 20.

A CBI court yesterday sent Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till March 24.Karti Chidambaram has approached the high court to strike down the powers of arrest of the ED under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which deal with the rights of people for equality before law and protection of personal liberty.

HC judge recuses herself from hearing bail plea

Justice Indermeet Kaur of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday recused herself from hearing the bail plea of Karti.Justice Kaur, who did not give any reason for her recusal, said she would refer the matter to the Acting Chief Justice for assigning the bail plea to another bench for on Tuesday itself.The bail plea was on Monday mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar and was listed for hearing on Tuesday.

Delhi court grants bail to CA in INX Media case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Karti Chidambaram’s chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman, arrested in the INX Media case. Special judge Sunil Rana granted bail to Bhaskararaman and asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and a surety of like amount. The Delhi court asked Bhaskararaman to cooperate in the investigation as and when required by the ED and asked him not to leave the country without its permission.