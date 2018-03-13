BHOPAL: Fourteen months after he beheaded his mother for disturbing his siesta, a 25-year-old youth was sentenced to death by a district court in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

Factoring evidence and witnesses produced by the prosecution, the additional district and session court pronounced Ashok Rajak, guilty of murdering his mother.

Awarding capital punishment to the convict, the judge termed the crime as heinous, barbaric and beyond imagination.

According to the prosecution, Rajak was sleeping in the afternoon on January 1, 2017, when his mother woke him up and scolded him for sleeping till late.

An infuriated Rajak, who often misbehaved with his mother, attacked her with a rod. When she slumped on the ground, Rajak dragged her into the backyard of the house.

When his sister-in-law tried to intervene, he threatened with dire consequences.