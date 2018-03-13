SRINAGAR: Opposition National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah today said chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's decision to sack Haseeb Drabu from the council of ministers was right.

It is an internal decision of the party, what can I say.

Yes, we condemned the statement he (Drabu) gave that this (Kashmir) was not an (political) issue.

The party (PDP) saw that this is an issue.

All the parties here condemned the statement.

See, he (Drabu) had also implemented GST here, the party saw what happened with that.

So, his party (PDP) took the decision and I feel it is the right decision, Abdullah told reporters here.

Drabu, 57, one of the architects of the PDP-BJP alliance in the state, was sacked yesterday following his remark that people were "barking up the wrong tree" as the Kashmir issue was not a political issue.

It (JK) is not a political issue as far as I can see.

They have been barking up the wrong tree for the last 50 or 70 years by talking about the politics of it; that the political situation has never improved.

We seriously need to look at in terms of how it is a society that is in search for itself," Drabu had said at an event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir education minister Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari was today given additional charge of the department of finance as well as labour and employment as an interim measure.