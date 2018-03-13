PANJIM: In the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the state unit of Shiv Sena on Tuesday demanded President's rule in Goa, so that the Centre can take over and provide some relief to the people dependent on the mining industry.

"The state should be forced to have President’s Rule so at least centre can take over and provide relief to people dependent on mining industry. People can't depend on Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for any solution as they're left inefficient in absence of CM Parrikar," read an official statement forwarded by Shiv Sena Goa President Vijai Sardesai.

"In absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the State is left headless, and deserves to be ruled by President of India through his emissaries. It would not have been a problem, if state was facing normal circumstances. But the state is left headless," it added.

The statement further said that people, dependent on mining industry, are served with fake promises, "Racing against the time, the people dependent on mining industry are trying their level best to get the required attention but they are only served with the fake promises and melodramas of delegations going to Delhi."

