LUCKNOW: Petitioning Azamgarh police over a property dispute related to his family, jailed don Abu Salem has written a letter seeking their help in getting his ancestral land vacated from the clutches of

encroachers in his native town Azamgarh district on eastern UP.

Salem has sent a registered letter to Saraimeer police station in Azamgarh in this regard and the development has been confirmed by Ram Naresh Yadav, SHO Sariameer police station.

Salem, 50, has named six persons from his native village Pathan Tola in thecomplaint accusing them of having encroached his ancestral land.

Salem has also mentioned in the letter that 160 hectare land was grabbed and unauthorised construction had come up on it. But according to Saraimeer police, major part of the land in dispute had

remained inhabited for decades, and at least 50 families, including that of Salem, have built houses, shops and complexes on it.

“Salem’s brother Abu Hakim is constructing a three-storey shopping mall on the same land and wants adjacent land parcel as well,” said SHO Saraimeer, explaining the reason behind Salem’s letter.

Salem has alleged that six persons named by him, who reside near the disputed land, have colluded with the revenue department officials to get land mutation records changed.

Azamgarh district magistrate Chandrabhushan Singh denied the charges of wrongdoing. “We will go through the fresh complaint and take action if new facts come to light,” said Singh who added that

earlier also the matter was inquired.

Salem’s family members, including his lawyer brother-in-law, had petitioned local administration to resolve the dispute in the past. Salem’s nephew and Hakim’s son Arif alleged that some people

had encroached the land several years back and were allowed to live there out of humanity, but now they were claiming ownership.

DIG Azamgarh range Vijay Bhusan said that Salem’s complaint along with a recommendation to hold an inquiry would be forwarded to district magistrate. “The matter will be decided by revenue department

after examining land records,” he added.