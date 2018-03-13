NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha members from various political parties on Tuesday opposed the Central government's move to pass the Finance Bill without a discussion in the House.

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the MPs demanded a discussion on the Bill.

According to the letter, the passing of the Bill without a discussion is the central government's "arrogant" and "unilateral" move to bulldoze all the Finance business without any discussion on the floor of the House.