NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha stalemate continued for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday amid continuing protests, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House for the day.

Members from the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and some other opposition parties protested against the banking fraud committed by Nirav Modi and his associates, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress demonstrated for the special economic status for Andhra Pradesh.

The AIADMK meanwhile, has demanded a board for the management of the Cauvery river water.

Soon after the House met, members from several parties trooped near the Speaker's podium, raising slogans and displaying placards.

In the din, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 p.m., and then later for the day.

The Lower House has not transacted any major business, except introduction of two bills on Monday and routine laying of papers since the post-break part of the Budget Session that started on March 5.



