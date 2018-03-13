KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the killing of CRPF personnel by naxals in Sukma area of Chattisgarh today.

"Deeply saddened at the news coming from #Sukma. Lives of at least nine CRPF jawans lost. My heartfelt homage to all the martyrs. Strength to their families. Jai Hind," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Nine personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed by suspected naxals who blew up their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today, an official said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the killing and said the incident was "deeply distressing".