SHILLONG: The Budget Session of the Meghalaya Assembly will begin from March 16 and continue till April 20, newly elected Speaker Donkupar Roy said today.

The calendar for the budget session was approved by the Business Advisory Committee headed by Roy in a meeting held here during the day.

Speaking to reporters, Roy said the budget session will begin from March 16 and continue till April 20.

Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad will deliver his address on the first day of the budget session.

There will be 18 working days of which 12 days have been allotted for government business and the rest for private members business, he said.

The election of the deputy speaker will be held on March 21 and the budget estimates for 2018-19 and also the vote on account for three months for 2018-19 will be presented by the new Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on March 23, he said.