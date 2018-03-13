SUKMA: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Kistaram area of Sukma district claimed the lives of nine CRPF personnel and injured several others on Tuesday.

"A patrolling party was going from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle which was targeted by Naxals with an IED. Extra force has reached the spot, there is no firing at present," Special DG, Anti Naxal Operations, DM Awasthi said.

Sukma has been a hotspot for naxal activities in recent years and Tuesday's attack adds to the long list of casualties suffered by the forces, mainly the CRPF.

The following timeline of major naxal attacks on armed forces in Sukma will help get a better understanding of the gravity of the situation in the area.

March 13, 2018: Nine CRPF jawans killed, six injured in an IED explosion by Naxals.

February 18, 2018: Two security personnel killed and six injured in a Maoist blast followed by open fire on a security team.

April 24, 2017: An estimated 300 Naxalites ambushed a group of 90 CRPF jawans, leaving 25 dead and six others injured.

March 11, 2017: 12 CRPF personnel were killed in another ambush laid by Maoists.

April 11, 2015: Seven policemen killed and another 10 were injured.

March 11, 2014: Maoists killed 15 security personnel.