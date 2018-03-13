CHANDIGARH: Is all in not well between the allies Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya

Janata Party (BJP) in the state? The BJP a junior alliance partner of SAD will now hold a separate rally “Bajao Dhol, Kholo Pol” in Jalandhar on March 18 to expose the Congress Government on it’s one year rule in the state. SAD has already been holding “Pol Khol’’ rallies in the state for past many days.

It is learnt that the saffron party wants to show it’s strength to the akali dal and had thus chosen a separate path and has decided to hold a massive state-level rally.

Sources said that the party itself trying to mobilise the crowds for the rally and expects to gather around 50,000 people and had not asked SAD for any help of any sort, the rally which will be held at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar.

The saffron party leaders have been holding meetings at the district level and asking its workers to mobilise a maximum number of people from their respective areas. The rally will either be addressed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley or Union Textiles minister Smriti Irani as the state leadership is trying to get either of these two tall leaders of the party.

Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior state BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said that this rally by the party will be independent than it’s alliance partner akali dal but they will invite SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal for the rally.

``The aim of the rally is to expose the ruling congress which has failed on all fronts in the one year of it’s rule and has fulfilled even a single promise of their manifesto,’’ said Kalia.

A brain child of Union Minister Vijay Sampla who’s BJP’s Punjab President also with the “Bajao Dhol, Kholo Pol” rally, the party is also preparing the ground to unite workers and supporters for the

forthcoming parliamentary elections next year.