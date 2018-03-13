CM inspects road quality on bike

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh’s decision to take a motorbike ride in the Maoist-affected Sukma district astonished his officials and the security forces. He wished to personally see the quality of road construction along the Bhejji-Injaram stretch, where 12 jawans were killed last year. The CM claimed that such inspection provided evaluation that could not be done sitting in the state secretariat. Top officials of the CM’s secretariat who moved with him during the month-long Lok Suraj Abhiyan realised that the feedback they had received gave countless insights which could help them provide good governance.

Prayas helping bright tribal students

Government-run residential institutes called Prayas in Chhattisgarh have brightened the career prospects of poor tribal students who are meritorious. “Going by its accomplishments in the past seven years, Prayas could be a model for the country”, CM Raman Singh said. Prayas, a coaching initiative, was launched by the state government in July 2010. The students were hand-picked from schools in various Maoist-affected and tribal districts based on their academic performance up to Class 10. Apart from receiving regular school lessons, they get coaching for exams for entry into engineering and medical colleges.

Kejriwal showcases achievements

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal made his first visit to Chhattisgarh as Delhi chief minister to instil confidence in party leaders and volunteers and uplift their morale. Kejriwal believes the common man’s desire for change, fight against corruption and his party’s promise of clean governance can boost the prospects of AAP in Chhattisgarh. He spoke of his “good governance” to seek support for AAP in the state and compared the Delhi government’s achievements with those of the Chhattisgarh administration to score points. Buoyed by Kejriwal’s visit to Raipur, AAP leaders now aim to bring him to Bastar, as tribals in Bastar are believed to hold the key to power in Chhattisgarh.

IAS officer’s work wins praise

Bureaucrats posted in the conflict zone in Chhattisgarh have their performance evaluated in terms of the development of difficult, tribal-dominated and backward areas where the outlawed CPI (Maoist) has a presence. The head of the NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, is all praise for young collectors, particularly 2005-batch IAS officer O P Choudhary, whose innovative ideas have taken the shape of an ‘Education City’ in Dantewada, in south Bastar. “Delighted to see young, dynamic collectors who have made such a major difference to livelihood, nutrition, health and education in LWE affected districts”, Kant tweeted.

