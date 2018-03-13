Attendants of a patient allege that staff at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi used his severed leg as a pillow for him after he was admitted there upon meeting with an accident. | ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Government and the Centre over the Jhansi medical negligence episode, wherein severed leg of a youth was used as a pillow at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College.

After taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, the NHRC issued a notice to the Government of Uttar Pradesh through its Chief Secretary and asked him to submit a detailed report within four weeks in the matter.

Besides this, the secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Ministry has also been asked to submit a report whether any instructions/guidelines on the subject were issued to the doctors/hospitals along with the status of mechanism to monitor their implementation, across the country.

While issuing the notices, the Commission has observed that the incident demands not only fair investigation and action against the guilty public servants but also issuance of necessary directions/guidelines to all the hospitals regarding strict compliance of the standard norms for disposal of the Bio-Medical Waste and amputated organs so that such incidents do not recur in future.

After the case came to light, Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College principal Sadhna Kaushik assured strict action against those who are found guilty.

After the initial investigations, the college suspended a senior resident orthopaedic doctor, an EMO nurse in-charge and one other person over the incident.

Later on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2,00,000 for the patient.

The Chief Minister also asked the Chief Medical Secretary to submit a report of the incident within one day.