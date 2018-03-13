THANE: Private detective Rajani Pandit, who was arrested on February 2 in connection with the Call Detail Record (CDR) scam, was today granted bail by a court here.

Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhaisare, while granting bail to Pandit on a bond of Rs 20,000, laid down conditions including not tampering with evidence and remaining present in court whenever required.

The court rejected the bail applications of two other accused in the case, Prashant Palekar and Jaspreet Singh Marwha.

Pandit was arrested after her name cropped up during the interrogation of private detectives arrested earlier in connection with the case, police said.

The CDR racket was unearthed on January 24 when police, acting on a tip off, nabbed four private detectives from Kalwa here.

Since then, police said, 11 persons had been arrested in the scam which involved the illegal procurement and sale of CDRs of private individuals.