PANAJI: On a day the Shiv Sena demanded President's rule in Goa, the Congress said it was not in favour of such measure at a time when Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is away for medical treatment.

The Congress, however, stressed the development is stagnated in Goa and the administration has become lethargic.

"It is not fair to ask for President's rule under the current circumstances when someone is sick," Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said referring to Parrikar's health.

Parrikar, who had been in and out of hospital in recent past, is in the US for treatment.

"It would be unfair on our part to ask for President's rule when the chief minister is out of station due to sickness.

Demanding such a measure would amount to taking an undue advantage of the situation though there is no denial of the fact that the administration is collapsed completely in Goa," said Kavlekar.

Demanding President's rule, Sena's Goa spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said state has been left "headless" in absence of Parrikar as no one has the authority to take decisions on key issues.

The BJP heads a coalition government with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party, and Independents.

The Congress, which emerged as the single largest party in polls last year, has 16 MLAs in the 40-member House.