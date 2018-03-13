AMRITSAR: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today condemned the killings of nine CRPF personnel in a suspected Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh and described the incident as "deeply distressing".

Singh was here to unveil a statue of martyr Udham Singh at Jallianwala Bagh.

"Today's IED blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh is deeply distressing. I bow to each and every security personnel who attained martyrdom while serving the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans," he said on Twitter.

I spoke to DG @crpfindia regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 13, 2018

Nine CRPF personnel were today killed after suspected Naxals blew up their mine-protected vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, around a year after a dozen jawans were killed in a similar ambush in the district.

Two other jawans suffered injuries in the attack.