Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the distinction of being one of the top political leaders to have a massive following on Twitter. But, a recent study conducted by Twiplomacy revealed that a staggering 60 per cent of the BJP stalwart's Twitter followers were found to be fake.

Twiplomacy, a digital platform which assists international organisations and governments to improve their digital strategy, claimed that 24,799,527 of Modi's 40,993,053 followers are fake ones while 16,191,426 are authentic ones.

World Leaders and their Fake followers



Some of the most followed world leaders and their share of bot followers as determined by https://t.co/TdNIomSdNt. Graphics prepared by @Saosasha @gzeromedia#DigitalDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/viid9ZTReV — Twiplomacy (@Twiplomacy) February 21, 2018

The above figures were determined with the help of Twitter Audit algorithm, considering factors like the ratio of followers of friends, date of the last tweet and number of tweets.

Not just Modi but also top leaders like US President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, King Salman also had a massive number of fake Twitter followers.

According to the report, 35,980,870 of Trump's 48,939,948 followers are genuine while 12,445,604 were found to be fake.

Twiplomacy also revealed that Congress President Rahul Gandhi's official Twitter handle has 3,696,460 fake followers and 1,715,634 credible ones. The report had also stated that Pope Francis has 59 per cent fake followers.