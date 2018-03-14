MUMBAI: With assets worth nearly Rs 88 crore, BJP nominee Narayan Rane is the richest among the seven candidates who have filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra.

For the six RS seats falling vacant, the BJP has fielded four candidates and the Congress one.

The NCP and the Shiv Sena have renominated their respective sitting MPs.

Apart from Rane, Kerala BJP leader V Murleedharan, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar and Maharashtra State Women Commission chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar have filed their nominations for the March 23 polls as BJP nominees.

The Congress has fielded veteran journalist Kumar Ketkar, while the Sena and the NCP have renominated sitting MPs Anil Desai and Vandana Chavan, respectively.

In an affidavit submitted before the the Election Commission, Rane, the president of Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha, declared total assets worth Rs 87.75 crore.

Rane himself owns movable assets worth Rs 9.68 crore, while his wife Neelam owns property worth Rs 18.98 crore, as per the affidavit.

The 65-year-old former chief minister has also declared that they own diamonds and jewellery worth Rs 6.53 crore.

The Rane family has dues worth Rs 28 crore, it said.

The former Congress leader owns six bungalows worth Rs 18.44 crore, three flats worth Rs 4.11 crore and two commercial properties worth Rs 4.93 crore, as per the affidavit.

He owns agricultural land at eight places with the total area of 56.76 acres.

The estimated cost of the land is Rs 3.62 crore.

Rane owns 4,17,128 sq ft non-agricultural land valued at Rs 8.19 crore, it said.

The value of his miscellaneous assets mentioned under different heads, including bank deposits, investments and vehicles, stood at around Rs 13.27 crore, as per the affidavit.

Rane, who is making his first attempt to enter the Upper House of Parliament, has two cases pending against him, it said.

As per the affidavit, the Konkan strongman is educated up to Class 11 from a night school in Mumbai.

In his poll affidavit, Murleedharan (59) declared assets worth Rs 30 lakh.

Murleedharan has declared individual assets worth Rs 7 lakh, while his wife has assets worth Rs 20 lakh.

He has mentioned 14 complaints and criminal cases in the affidavit.

Ketkar (72) has declared total assets worth Rs 2.49 crore, of which movable assets are worth Rs 1,29,46,816. Ketkar has a liability worth Rs 1,52,000.

He owns three flats besides a car, as per his affidavit.

NCP's Chavan (56), a resident of Pune, has shown her total assets at Rs 32,25,610.

Chavan, a lawyer by profession, declared a gross movable assets worth Rs 2,27,95,734 in the affidavit while her husband possesses assets worth Rs 4,39,52,200.

Javdekar (67), a commerce graduate from Pune, has declared assets worth Rs 5 crore.

He and his wife have collective liabilities worth Rs 2 crore.

The minister doesn't have any criminal case filed against him, as per his affidavit.

Desai, renominated for a second term by the Sena, has 24 criminal cases registered against him, as per his declaration.

Desai, who has done his LLB from the Mumbai university, has declared assets worth Rs 6 crore, while his wife has assets worth Rs 8.82 crore.

Rahatkar (52) and her husband collectively own movable assets worth Rs 1.33 crore.

Her family also owns immovable assets worth Rs 3.50 crore, according to her affidavit.

Rahatkar, who possesses an MA degree, has four criminal cases against her, it added.