CHENNAI: Holding that no prima facie case has been made out to frame charges against former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother and Sun TV Group chairman Kalanidhi Maran and others, a special judge for CBI cases in Chennai on Wednesday discharged all the accused from the illegal telephone exchange case.

Allowing a batch of petitions from the accused, the XIV Additional Judge for CBI cases S Natarajan ordered their discharge.

In the case against Dayanidhi Maran, the court held that CBI has not offered any proper reply as to why the CD containing call records of the alleged phone connections at his residence was not produced before the court. No evidence was produced regarding phone connections.

“This court comes to the conclusion that the prosecution has not produced sufficient material to establish the allegations against Dayanidhi Maran that he got more phone connections with mala fide intention to use the same for Sun TV, the judge said.

As regards Kalanidhi Maran, the court pointed out that he has not been made as an accused in the FIR. No evidence has been adduced to show that Kalanidhi, as chairman of Sun TV, is vicariously liable for the alleged offences. Prosecution against him is not maintainable. “It is the view of the court that without the Sun TV being made as an accused in the case, the prosecution against the other accused, the employees of the TV channel, also not maintainable,” the judge added.

“It is decided that there is no sufficient material to frame the charges against any of the accused,” the judge said and allowed all the discharge petiti­ons. The CBI will appeal ag­a­inst the release in High Court.

