NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi blamed the Centre’s policies for the deteriorating internal security situation as seen in the Sukma carnage.

“The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives is tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies,” Rahul tweeted. “My condolences to the families of those killed. To those who have been injured, I wish a speedy recovery.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government’s directionless policy on national security has created a disquiet both internally and at borders. Citing a similar attack in which 26 CRPF personnel were martyred, the Congress said the BJP government had not learnt any lesson.

Referring to PM Modi’s claim that demonetisation would curb terrorism and Naxalism, Surjewala said 97 security personnel and 121 civilians were killed in 23 major Naxal attacks since then. Further, 99 security personnel and 64 civilians were killed in 53 major terror incidents in J&K alone since then.

Comparing the track record of the UPA, the Opposition party said it had launched the Integrated Action Plan in 88 Naxal-affected districts and allocated Rs 13,000 cr specifically for these areas in 2013-14, but the Modi government had completely abolished the scheme.

“After 2017 Sukma attack, the Modi government announced Rs 1,000 cr package for security in Naxal-affected areas, but there has been no concrete implementation,” it said.