CUTTACK: A Cuttack court has granted police the custody of Sushant Dhalasamant and suspended BJD corporator Ranjita Biswal for questioning them together in connection with last month's firing incident at Subhadrapur here.

A local contractor was fired at in the incident.

Rejecting the objection petitions filed by Dhalasamant and Biswal, a court here yesterday allowed the police to take them on remand. Later in the evening, police brought Dhalasamant from Jharapada jail in Bhubaneswar and Biswal was brought from Choudwar jail here. Sushant was arrested in 2016 along with his younger brother Sushil on several charges.

Cuttack city DCP Akhileswar Singh had earlier claimed that Dhalasamant had hatched a plan in jail to eliminate at least four persons, including some policemen, in the city. As part of this plan, Biswal had allegedly received some firearms from undisclosed sources and she had allegedly passed on them to contract killers. For abetting crimes, Biswal was arrested from her house here at Deulasahi on March 7.

To unearth the source of those illegal firearms and to unravel plans of Dhalasamant, custodial interrogation of both was necessary and accordingly, the police made two separate prayers to take them on remand, said a police officer.