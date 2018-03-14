JAMMU: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama will address the first convocation of the Central University of Jammu (CUJ) on Sunday, a university official said today.

Union minister Jitendra Singh and former chief of Army staff N C Vij will also attend the ceremony on March 18. They would receive degrees of doctor of philosophy, honoris causa, from the university.

"Nobel laureate and the 14th Dalai Lama would be the chief guest at the convocation, during which PhD degrees, PG degrees, gold medals and merit certificates would be conferred on the candidates who had successfully completed their study programmes till the year 2017, CUJ Registrar Ravi Kumar said .

The Union minister would be conferred the degree of doctor of philosophy, honoris causa, in public policy and public administration, while the former Army chief would receive the degree of doctor of philosophy, honoris causa, from the chancellor and state governor N N Vohra in national security studies, the registrar added.

The CUJ came into existence on August 8, 2011 and the first academic session (2011-2012) commenced with three post graduate courses in English, Economics and Applied Mathematics here.

It added five courses in the next academic session and since the third session, all the departments are functioning. Besides, four new post graduate courses were introduced in the academic session (2014-2015) while the university also offers Integrated MPhil-PhD programme in eight subjects.