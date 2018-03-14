NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday notified that the depression over the southeast Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, thus causing rainfall or thundershowers over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala for two days.

"Rain/ thundershower at many places on March 14 and 15 is very likely over south Tamil Nadu. Rain/thundershower at most places with isolated heavy falls on March 14 and 15 over Kerala. Rainfall at most places on March 14 and 15 with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places is very likely over Lakshadweep Islands," the IMD said in its bulletin.

The weather department further noted that gusty winds are likely to occur over Comorin area and along and off the south Tamil Nadu-south Kerala coasts during the next 36 hours, and along and off the Kerala coast in the subsequent 24 hours. The same is also forecasted over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea the given dates.

The IMD further stated that the sea condition will be rough to very rough over the Comorin-Maldives area and adjoining sea areas during the next 36 hours and over Lakshadweep and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast for the two days.

In this regard, a warning has been issued to fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea along and off south Tamil Nadu, Comorin-Maldives area, the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Mannar area during the next 24 hours.

Furthermore, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea on Wednesday and Thursday on account of the rough sea.