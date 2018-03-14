JAMMU: Police have registered a sedition case in connection with the sloganeering by a section of students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in favour of the slain militant Eisa Fazili, who was killed by the security forces in the Kashmir valley yesterday, and Pakistan.

A section of students, mostly belonging to the Kashmir valley, boycotted classes and raised slogans.

A sedition case has been registered by the police in connection with the sloganeering and investigation has been started, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said today.

He said police are undertaking identification of the students engaged in raising slogans and those who will be involved in the act will be punished.

He said that Vice Chancellor of the University will also initiate departmental action against those responsible.

Eisa Fazili, a terrorist of Tehrik-ul-Mujahideen, was among three militants killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Hakura area of Anantnag district in South Kashmir yesterday.

He was persuing B Tech course in the university but went missing and joined terror outfit in August last year.

A case has been registered against unidentified students for sedition, causing disharmony among the people and hatching criminal conspiracy, police said.