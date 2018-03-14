RANCHI: Maoist guerrillas shot dead two people in a village in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawa district on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, Maoists dragged Geeta Munda, a former Panchayat Samiti member, and Etwa Munda from their houses in Mairamjanga village of Seraikela-Kharsawa district to a jungle where they were shot.

The Maoists left a pamphlet terming the two as police informers and also torched their two-wheeler.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Police has termed the incident as an act of desperation by the Maoists. Several Maoists have been arrested from different parts of the state.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of Jharkhand.