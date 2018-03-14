JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje today condoled the killing of CRPF personnel, including Laxman Singh, who hailed from Alwar district of Rajasthan, in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

Nine CRPF personnel were killed yesterday after Maoists blasted their mine protected vehicle using over 50 kgs of explosives in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, about a year after a dozen jawans were killed in a similar ambush in the district.

Raje in a message expressed grief over the deaths and said the martyrdom will inspire new generations for supreme sacrifice for the nation.