The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha led the protest, where farmers demanded an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years. (Photo | Special arrangement)

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena targetted the BJP governnent in Maharashtra over farmers' long march on Tuesday. The party also demanded president's rule in Goa citing absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Party mouthpiece Samana in its editorial said that the Maharashtra government would remember the slap by the farmers for a long time. "The government had to accept the farmer's demands in writing. That was the biggest success for the farmers. The rulers won't be able to forget the lesson for a long time," party chief Uddhav Thackeray said in the editorial.

"The state government had to back off when the farmers became aggressive," the editorial observed and said that the aggression will increase in times to come.

The editorial also gave the party the credit for raising the demands first that were accepted by the government after the Long March.

Meanwhile, the party also demanded president's rule in Goa. "In absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar the party doesn't have strong leadership that would protect interests of the mining loby in the state and hence the president's rule be imposed in the state," the Shiv Sena said in it's statement.

The party is aggressive over the issue of mines. It has been accusing the state government that it is trying to bring in people from other states to be employed in mines taking disadvantage of the supreme Court ruling regarding the mines.