BENGAL: The boycott of classes and sit-in demonstration by the students of the Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya entered the third day today protesting against the rejection of their committee for organising a social function by the vice-chancellor.

The students have formed a committee consisting of 42 students for organising the annual social function, but the VC rejected it, said an agitating student of the university does not have any students' union at Mohanpur in Nadia district.

"The VC wants to make a committee consisting of students of his choice and we do not agree with it", he said.

Vice-Chancellor Dharani Dhar Patra said," while the Committee for Social will be formed by the university authority, the other demands would be fulfilled soon."

The other demands of the students include water and drainage related problems in hostels.