Security personnel inspect the site of an IED blast where nine CRPF personnel were killed and two more were injured after Maoists ambushed them in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday. | PTI

MORENA/BHIND: The mortal remains of two CRPF personnel from Madhya Pradesh who were killed in the naxal attack in Chhattisgarh yesterday were consigned to flames with full state honours in their native places today.

Nine CRPF personnel were killed in Sukma district after suspected ultras blew up their Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV).

Last rites of constable Jitendra Singh Rajawat (32) were performed in Bhind town while that of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Kishan Singh Tomar (52) in Tarsama village in Morena district.

Earlier in the day, a helicopter carrying mortal remains of Rajawat and Tomar landed on the Special Armed Forces (SAF) ground at Bhind, from where they were taken to their respective residences.

State minister Lal Singh Arya, CRPF IG R P Pandey and Bhind collector Illaiya Raja paid rich tributes to Rajawat before his cremation.

Similar tribute was paid to Tomar before his final journey.

A pall of gloom descended on Chaturvedi Nagar in Bhind and Tarsama village after locals came to know about martyrdom of Rajawat and Tomar.

Earlier, Arya informed the bereaved family members of Rajawat and Tomar that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore each and a government job for one of their kin.